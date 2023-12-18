Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annapolis Returns to Guam [Image 1 of 7]

    Annapolis Returns to Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Brown 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    231221-N-KE573-1036 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 21, 2023) – Sailors aboard the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760) handle mooring lines, Dec. 21. Annapolis is one of several submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15. CSS-15 is located at Polaris Point, U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG). NBG is strategically located to support all submarines deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet and is home to several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jacob Brown)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Annapolis Returns to Guam [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Jacob Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    guam
    submarine
    subpac
    pacificsubs

