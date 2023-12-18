Annapolis Returns to Guam

231221-N-KE573-1038 U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Dec. 21, 2023) – Sailors aboard the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Annapolis (SSN 760) handle mooring lines, Dec. 21. Annapolis is one of several submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 15. CSS-15 is located at Polaris Point, U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG). NBG is strategically located to support all submarines deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet and is home to several Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jacob Brown)

