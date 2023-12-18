U.S. Army Corps of Engineers first responders aiding with the Hawaii Wildfires combined federal, state, and local response collected more than 70 toys to donate to a Maui toy drive to benefit local children impacted by the disaster. Adrienne Bostic and Jerry Breznican load toys into her car at the USACE Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Maui.
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.25.2023 12:05
|Location:
|KIHEI, HI, US
USACE first responders assist with local toy drive
