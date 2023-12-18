USACE first responders assist with local toy drive

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers first responders aiding with the Hawaii Wildfires combined federal, state, and local response collected more than 70 toys to donate to a Maui toy drive to benefit local children impacted by the disaster. Adrienne Bostic and Jerry Breznican load toys into her car at the USACE Recovery Field Office in Kihei, Maui.

Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.25.2023 Location: KIHEI, HI, US