    USACE first responders assist with local toy drive [Image 4 of 5]

    KIHEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers first responders aiding with the Hawaii Wildfires combined federal, state, and local response collected more than 70 toys to donate to a Maui toy drive to benefit local children impacted by the disaster. Adrienne Bostic and Cathy Denham place the toys around a Christmas tree at the donation location Dec. 14.

    USACE
    FEMA
    Honolulu District
    HawaiiWildfires23

