    489th CA Battalion Visits Hindi Village with TaskForce Tomahawk [Image 8 of 8]

    489th CA Battalion Visits Hindi Village with TaskForce Tomahawk

    KENYA

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Buck 

    Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa - Combat Camera

    U.S. Army Spc. Keontae Williams, A Company, 1-179th Infantry Regiment, Task Force Tomahawk, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), mans the gunner’s position of a humvee during a medical clinic visit in Hindi Village, Lamu, Kenya, on Aug. 16, 2023. Team Manda Bay is conducting visits to villages in the area to engage with village leaders to provide aid. (U.S. Air Force photo Staff Sgt. Jake Buck)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Location: KE
    This work, 489th CA Battalion Visits Hindi Village with TaskForce Tomahawk [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jake Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

