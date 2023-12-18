489th CA Battalion Visits Hindi Village with TaskForce Tomahawk

U.S. Army Spc. Keontae Williams, A Company, 1-179th Infantry Regiment, Task Force Tomahawk, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), mans the gunner’s position of a humvee during a medical clinic visit in Hindi Village, Lamu, Kenya, on Aug. 16, 2023. Team Manda Bay is conducting visits to villages in the area to engage with village leaders to provide aid. (U.S. Air Force photo Staff Sgt. Jake Buck)

