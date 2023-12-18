Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EARF Conducts Readiness Exercise [Image 2 of 4]

    EARF Conducts Readiness Exercise

    DJIBOUTI

    09.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Buck 

    Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa - Combat Camera

    U.S. Army infantrymen assigned to the East African Response Force (EARF) carry supplies to their aircraft in Djibouti, Sep. 16, 2023, in support of an expeditionary deployment readiness exercise. The Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa deploys the EARF to support Department of State partners in fixed-site security and evacuation support to protect U.S. Government facilities and personnel and to enable U.S. Embassies to continue operations in challenging security environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Buck)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.25.2023 02:40
    Photo ID: 8180655
    VIRIN: 230916-F-TQ875-1895
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 5.88 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EARF Conducts Readiness Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jake Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

