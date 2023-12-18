U.S. Army infantrymen assigned to the East African Response Force (EARF) carry supplies to their aircraft in Djibouti, Sep. 16, 2023, in support of an expeditionary deployment readiness exercise. The Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa deploys the EARF to support Department of State partners in fixed-site security and evacuation support to protect U.S. Government facilities and personnel and to enable U.S. Embassies to continue operations in challenging security environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Buck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2023 Date Posted: 12.25.2023 02:40 Photo ID: 8180656 VIRIN: 230916-F-TQ875-1896 Resolution: 7008x4672 Size: 5.53 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EARF Conducts Readiness Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jake Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.