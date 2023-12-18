Task Force Tomahawk Trains With French Soldiers

U.S. Army Soldiers from various companies assigned to Task Force Tomahawk, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and French Forces assigned to 5e Overseas Interarms Regiment (RIAOM) participate in a joint mortar live fire exercise in Djibouti, August 25, 2023. The live joint live fire exercise allowed the United States to build regional cooperation with it’s allies in order to work together and improve each nation’s fighting force. (U.S. Air Force photo Staff Sgt. Jake Buck)

