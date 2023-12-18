Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Tomahawk Trains With French Soldiers [Image 1 of 10]

    Task Force Tomahawk Trains With French Soldiers

    DJIBOUTI

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Buck 

    Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa - Combat Camera

    U.S. Army Soldiers from various companies assigned to Task Force Tomahawk, in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), and French Forces assigned to 5e Overseas Interarms Regiment (RIAOM) participate in a joint mortar live fire exercise in Djibouti, August 25, 2023. The joint live fire exercise allowed the United States to build regional cooperation with it’s allies in order to work together and improve each nation’s fighting force. (U.S. Air Force photo Staff Sgt. Jake Buck)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.25.2023 02:35
    Photo ID: 8180644
    VIRIN: 230822-F-TQ875-2657
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 4.61 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Tomahawk Trains With French Soldiers [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jake Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Tomahawk Trains With French Soldiers
    Task Force Tomahawk Trains With French Soldiers
    Task Force Tomahawk Trains With French Soldiers
    Task Force Tomahawk Trains With French Soldiers
    Task Force Tomahawk Trains With French Soldiers
    Task Force Tomahawk Trains With French Soldiers
    Task Force Tomahawk Trains With French Soldiers
    Task Force Tomahawk Trains With French Soldiers
    Task Force Tomahawk Trains With French Soldiers
    Task Force Tomahawk Trains With French Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4CTCS
    CJTF-HOA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT