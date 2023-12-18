Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Cass Ontiveros, an aviation maintenance technician at Air Station Houston, advances in rank during a ceremony at Sector Houston-Galveston in Houston, Texas, Nov. 9, 2023. Adm. Linda Fagan, commandant of the Coast Guard, surprised Ontiveros by meritoriously advancing him. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 12.24.2023 21:10 Photo ID: 8180594 VIRIN: 231109-G-IA165-1171 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 14.94 MB Location: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard commandant meritoriously advances Air Station Houston member [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.