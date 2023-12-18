Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard commandant meritoriously advances Air Station Houston member [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard commandant meritoriously advances Air Station Houston member

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki    

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Cass Ontiveros, an aviation maintenance technician at Air Station Houston, smiles with his family members during an advancement ceremony at Sector Houston-Galveston in Houston, Texas, Nov. 9, 2023. Adm. Linda Fagan, commandant of the Coast Guard, surprised Ontiveros by meritoriously advancing him. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2023
    Date Posted: 12.24.2023 21:10
    Photo ID: 8180593
    VIRIN: 231109-G-IA165-1184
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 15.92 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard commandant meritoriously advances Air Station Houston member [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Uscg
    advancement
    pinning
    houston
    amt

