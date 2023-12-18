Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard participates in multi-agency exercise in Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard participates in multi-agency exercise in Corpus Christi, Texas

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki    

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A Coast Guard member monitors operations during a full-scale, multi-agency exercise near the Port of Corpus Christi, Texas, Aug. 29, 2023. Over 40 federal, state and local agencies participated in the exercise, practicing their joint response to a mass rescue event. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.24.2023 16:51
    Photo ID: 8180561
    VIRIN: 230829-G-IA165-1013
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 7.51 MB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard participates in multi-agency exercise in Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

