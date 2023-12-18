Coast Guard Capt. Jason Gunning, commander, Sector Corpus Christi, briefs members of the news media during a full-scale, multi-agency exercise at the Port of Corpus Christi, Texas, Aug. 29, 2023. Over 40 federal, state and local agencies participated in the exercise, practicing their joint response to a mass rescue event. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2023 16:51
|Photo ID:
|8180562
|VIRIN:
|230829-G-IA165-1002
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|11.36 MB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard participates in multi-agency exercise in Corpus Christi, Texas [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
