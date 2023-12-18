Coast Guardsman graduates from flight school, inherits Tuskegee Airman’s wings

Coast Guard Lt. Tyler Exum poses with wings that belonged to his great-uncle, Herven P. Exum, a Tuskegee Airman, during a winging ceremony at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas, June 23, 2023. The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of African American military pilots and airmen who fought in World War II. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

