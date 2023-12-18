Coast Guard Lt. Tyler Exum poses with wings that belonged to his great-uncle, Herven P. Exum, a Tuskegee Airman, during a winging ceremony at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas, June 23, 2023. The Tuskegee Airmen were a group of African American military pilots and airmen who fought in World War II. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2023 16:21
|Photo ID:
|8180552
|VIRIN:
|230623-G-IA165-1090
|Resolution:
|6998x4834
|Size:
|20.68 MB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guardsman graduates from flight school, inherits Tuskegee Airman’s wings [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT