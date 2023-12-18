Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guardsman graduates from flight school, inherits Tuskegee Airman’s wings [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guardsman graduates from flight school, inherits Tuskegee Airman’s wings

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki    

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Coast Guard Lt. Tyler Exum poses for a photo during a winging ceremony at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas, June 23, 2023. Exum received wings that belonged to his great-uncle, Herven P. Exum, a Tuskegee Airman. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

    Coast Guardsman graduates from flight school, inherits Tuskegee Airman’s wings
    Coast Guardsman graduates from flight school, inherits Tuskegee Airman’s wings

    TAGS

    Uscg
    pilot
    Tuskegee airmen
    wings
    portrait
    winging

