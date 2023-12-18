Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard Helicopter Crew Chiefs conduct Maintenance on Black Hawk Helicopters [Image 17 of 21]

    National Guard Helicopter Crew Chiefs conduct Maintenance on Black Hawk Helicopters

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew chiefs, with the 1st Battalion, 150th Assault Helicopter Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, perform maintenance on UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopters at the Army Aviation Support Facility on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Oct. 13, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.24.2023 14:32
    Photo ID: 8180516
    VIRIN: 231014-Z-AA072-1016
    Resolution: 5010x2855
    Size: 10.89 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Helicopter Crew Chiefs conduct Maintenance on Black Hawk Helicopters [Image 21 of 21], by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Guard Helicopter Crew Chiefs conduct Maitenance on Black Hawk Helicopters
    National Guard Helicopter Crew Chiefs conduct Maintenance on Black Hawk Helicopters
    National Guard Helicopter Crew Chiefs conduct Maintenance on Black Hawk Helicopters
    National Guard Helicopter Crew Chiefs conduct Maintenance on Black Hawk Helicopters
    National Guard Helicopter Crew Chiefs conduct Maintenance on Black Hawk Helicopters
    National Guard Helicopter Crew Chiefs conduct Maintenance on Black Hawk Helicopters
    National Guard Helicopter Crew Chiefs conduct Maintenance on Black Hawk Helicopters
    National Guard Helicopter Crew Chiefs conduct Maintenance on Black Hawk Helicopters
    National Guard Helicopter Crew Chiefs conduct Maintenance on Black Hawk Helicopters
    National Guard Helicopter Crew Chiefs conduct Maintenance on Black Hawk Helicopters
    National Guard Helicopter Crew Chiefs conduct Maintenance on Black Hawk Helicopters
    National Guard Helicopter Crew Chiefs conduct Maintenance on Black Hawk Helicopters
    National Guard Helicopter Crew Chiefs conduct Maitenance on Black Hawk Helicopters
    National Guard Helicopter Crew Chiefs conduct Maitenance on Black Hawk Helicopters
    National Guard Helicopter Crew Chiefs conduct Maitenance on Black Hawk Helicopters
    National Guard Helicopter Crew Chiefs conduct Maintenance on Black Hawk Helicopters
    National Guard Helicopter Crew Chiefs conduct Maintenance on Black Hawk Helicopters
    National Guard Helicopter Crew Chiefs conduct Maintenance on Black Hawk Helicopters
    National Guard Helicopter Crew Chiefs conduct Maintenance on Black Hawk Helicopters
    National Guard Helicopter Crew Chiefs conduct Maintenance on Black Hawk Helicopters
    National Guard Helicopter Crew Chiefs conduct Maitenance on Black Hawk Helicopters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Crew Chief
    Black Hawk
    Helicopter
    Maintenance
    Readiness
    Aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT