U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew chiefs, with the 1st Battalion, 150th Assault Helicopter Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, perform maintenance on UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopters at the Army Aviation Support Facility on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Oct. 13, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2023 14:32
|Photo ID:
|8180519
|VIRIN:
|231013-Z-AA072-1019
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|13.3 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard Helicopter Crew Chiefs conduct Maintenance on Black Hawk Helicopters [Image 21 of 21], by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS
