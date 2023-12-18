Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Tomahawk Trains with Kenyan Rangers [Image 1 of 5]

    Task Force Tomahawk Trains with Kenyan Rangers

    KENYA

    08.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Buck 

    Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa - Combat Camera

    Kenyan Defence Forces Rangers discuss squad movements during combined security patrols with U.S. Army 45th Infantry Brigade assigned to Task Force Tomahawk, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), outside Camp Simba in Manda Bay, Kenya, Aug. 12, 2023. The Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa continually builds partnerships throughout East Africa that help deter the expansion of violent extremist organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Buck)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 12.24.2023 06:49
    Photo ID: 8180345
    VIRIN: 230812-F-TQ875-1005
    Resolution: 6786x4524
    Size: 8.73 MB
    Location: KE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Tomahawk Trains with Kenyan Rangers [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Jake Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Task Force Tomahawk Trains with Kenyan Rangers
    Task Force Tomahawk Trains with Kenyan Rangers
    Task Force Tomahawk Trains with Kenyan Rangers
    Task Force Tomahawk Trains With Kenyan Rangers
    Task Force Tomahawk Trains With Kenyan Rangers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4CTCS
    CJTF-HOA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT