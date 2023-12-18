Task Force Tomahawk Trains with Kenyan Rangers

Kenyan Defence Forces Rangers conduct squad movements during combined security patrols with U.S. Army 45th Infantry Brigade assigned to Task Force Tomahawk, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), outside Camp Simba in Manda Bay, Kenya, Aug. 12, 2023. The Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa continually builds partnerships throughout East Africa that help deter the expansion of violent extremist organizations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jake Buck)
