U.S. Naval Academy Band trombonist performs at music conference

231222-N-PG545-1092, Chicago, Ill. (December 22, 2023) Musician 1st Class Stephen Farrell, trombonist with the U.S. Naval Academy Band, performs with the Inter-Service Trombone Quartet featuring members of the Air Force and Army bands at the Midwest Clinic International Band, Orchestra and Music Conference in Chicago. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

