    U.S. Naval Academy Band trombonist performs at music conference [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Naval Academy Band trombonist performs at music conference

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    231222-N-PG545-1049, Chicago, Ill. (December 22, 2023) Musician 1st Class Stephen Farrell, trombonist with the U.S. Naval Academy Band, performs with the Inter-Service Trombone Quartet featuring members of the Air Force and Army bands at the Midwest Clinic International Band, Orchestra and Music Conference in Chicago. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.23.2023 15:37
    Photo ID: 8180291
    VIRIN: 231222-N-PQ545-1049
    Resolution: 8212x5475
    Size: 12.88 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US
    This work, U.S. Naval Academy Band trombonist performs at music conference [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    conference
    clinic
    navy band
    music
    trombone

