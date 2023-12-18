Ranger Skills Training

A Ranger assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment counts his target during marksmanship training at Ft. Moore, Ga. on Oct. 13, 2023. The 75th Ranger Regiment is the U.S. Army's premier special operations direct action raid force, and train relentlessly year around to maintain their expertise and readiness to deploy anywhere in the world at a moment's notice when called upon.

