    Ranger Skills Training [Image 6 of 11]

    Ranger Skills Training

    FT. MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Sims 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    A Ranger assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment conducts Ranger Skills training at Ft. Moore, Ga. on Oct. 13, 2023. The 75th Ranger Regiment is the U.S. Army's premier special operations direct action raid force, and train relentlessly year around to maintain their expertise and readiness to deploy anywhere in the world at a moment's notice when called upon.

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.23.2023 12:01
    Location: FT. MOORE, GA, US
    This work, Ranger Skills Training [Image 11 of 11], by SPC Ryan Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rangers

