A Ranger assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment fires a rocket at his targets during a live fire training exercise at Ft. Johnson, La. on Dec. 3, 2023. The 75th Ranger Regiment is the U.S. Army's premier special operations direct action raid force, and train relentlessly year around to maintain their ability to deploy anywhere in the world at a moment's notice when called upon.
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2023 10:59
|Photo ID:
|8180232
|VIRIN:
|231203-A-YP145-1049
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|809.78 KB
|Location:
|FT. JOHNSON, LA, US
|Web Views:
|18
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Rangers Conduct Live Fire Training [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Paul Won, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
