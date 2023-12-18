Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rangers Conduct Live Fire Training [Image 5 of 7]

    Rangers Conduct Live Fire Training

    FT. JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Paul Won 

    The 75th Ranger Regiment

    A Ranger fire team assigned to the 75th Ranger Regiment suppresses their targets during a live fire training exercise at Ft. Johnson, La. on Dec. 3, 2023. The 75th Ranger Regiment is the U.S. Army's premier special operations direct action raid force, and train relentlessly year around to maintain their ability to deploy anywhere in the world at a moment's notice when called upon.

    IMAGE INFO

