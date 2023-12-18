U.S. Army UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter crew chiefs with Charlie Company, Detachment 2, 1st-171st General Support Aviation Battalion, 57th Troop Command, New Jersey Army National Guard, conduct medical evacuation training with combat medics with the 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, NJARNG, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Nov. 7, 2023. The 44th IBCT combat medics conducted MEDEVAC training in preparation for the unit’s upcoming deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.07.2023 Date Posted: 12.22.2023 23:52 Photo ID: 8180135 VIRIN: 122223-A-AA072-1001 Resolution: 2255x1485 Size: 1.54 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Black Hawk helicopter crew chiefs 1st-171st General Support Aviation Battalion, 57th Troop Command conduct medical evacuation drills for predeployment training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.