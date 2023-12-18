Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Black Hawk helicopter crew chiefs 1st-171st General Support Aviation Battalion, 57th Troop Command conduct medical evacuation drills for predeployment training [Image 2 of 6]

    Black Hawk helicopter crew chiefs 1st-171st General Support Aviation Battalion, 57th Troop Command conduct medical evacuation drills for predeployment training

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Spc. Seth Cohen 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter crew chiefs with Charlie Company, Detachment 2, 1st-171st General Support Aviation Battalion, 57th Troop Command, New Jersey Army National Guard, conduct medical evacuation training with combat medics with the 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, NJARNG, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Nov. 7, 2023. The 44th IBCT combat medics conducted MEDEVAC training in preparation for the unit’s upcoming deployment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Black Hawk helicopter crew chiefs 1st-171st General Support Aviation Battalion, 57th Troop Command conduct medical evacuation drills for predeployment training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blackhawk
    hoist
    predeployment training
    helicopter
    medic
    Avation

