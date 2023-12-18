Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve leader remembers fallen at ‘modern Army’s birthplace’ [Image 5 of 8]

    Army Reserve leader remembers fallen at ‘modern Army’s birthplace’

    VALLEY FORGE, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Readiness Division

    Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, served as keynote speaker for the annual Wreaths Across America event held Dec. 16 at Valley Forge’s Washington Memorial Chapel. The event was hosted by the Society of the Descendants of Washington’s army at Valley Forge. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 12:03
    Photo ID: 8179454
    VIRIN: 231216-A-VX676-1012
    Resolution: 3918x2710
    Size: 916.24 KB
    Location: VALLEY FORGE, PA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve leader remembers fallen at ‘modern Army’s birthplace’ [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve leader remembers fallen at ‘modern Army’s birthplace’
    Army Reserve leader remembers fallen at ‘modern Army’s birthplace’
    Army Reserve leader remembers fallen at ‘modern Army’s birthplace’
    Army Reserve leader remembers fallen at ‘modern Army’s birthplace’
    Army Reserve leader remembers fallen at ‘modern Army’s birthplace’
    Army Reserve leader remembers fallen at ‘modern Army’s birthplace’
    Army Reserve leader remembers fallen at ‘modern Army’s birthplace’
    Army Reserve leader remembers fallen at ‘modern Army’s birthplace’

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Reserve leader remembers fallen at &lsquo;modern Army&rsquo;s birthplace&rsquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wreaths Across America
    Army Reserve
    Valley Forge
    99th Readiness Division
    Kris A. Belanger
    Washington Memorial Chapel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT