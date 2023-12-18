Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, served as keynote speaker for the annual Wreaths Across America event held Dec. 16 at Valley Forge’s Washington Memorial Chapel. The event was hosted by the Society of the Descendants of Washington’s army at Valley Forge. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2023 Date Posted: 12.22.2023 12:03 Photo ID: 8179452 VIRIN: 231216-A-VX676-1006 Resolution: 3139x2447 Size: 694.55 KB Location: VALLEY FORGE, PA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve leader remembers fallen at ‘modern Army’s birthplace’ [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.