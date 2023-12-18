Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Director of operations by day, NFL cheerleader by night [Image 3 of 3]

    Director of operations by day, NFL cheerleader by night

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kevin Iinuma 

    70th ISR Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Nathan Curl, 29th Intelligence Squadron director of operations, strikes a pose for a photo Oct. 26, 2023, at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. Curl was a college cheerleader for three years before transitioning to military service and chose to carry on with his passion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kevin Iinuma)

