Director of operations by day, NFL cheerleader by night

Nathan Curl, Baltimore Ravens cheerleader, holds the U.S. flag during a National Football League game Sept. 18, 2022, at the M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland. Curl is an active duty member in the U.S. Air Force and serves as the director of operation for the 29th Intelligence Squadron, Fort George G. Meade, Maryland. (Courtesy photo)
