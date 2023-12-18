231207-N-GB594-1044 NORFOLK
(Dec. 7, 2023) -- Sailors and their spouses pose for a photo at the Christmas party for Commander, Submarine Forces Atlantic at the Granby Theater in Norfolk, Virginia, Dec. 7, 2023. The Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) committee organized the Christmas party. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ace Foster.)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2023 12:09
|Photo ID:
|8179432
|VIRIN:
|231207-N-GB594-1044
|Resolution:
|5334x3556
|Size:
|3.16 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Submarine Forces Atlantic Holiday Party [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Ace Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
