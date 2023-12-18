Submarine Forces Atlantic Holiday Party

231207-N-GB594-1012

NORFOLK (Dec. 7, 2023) – The finalist of the ugly sweater contest pose for a photo at the Christmas party for Commander, Submarine Forces Atlantic at the Granby Theater in Norfolk, Virginia Dec. 7, 2023. The Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) committee organized the Christmas party. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ace Foster)

