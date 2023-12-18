Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TCCC level 2 unlocked [Image 10 of 10]

    TCCC level 2 unlocked

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kallysta Schrock, 20th Fighter Wing Medical Group public health technician, reports to medical providers on the patient's condition and location during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) Tier Two exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 8, 2023. TCCC Tier two requires students to undertake medical care procedures within 13 minutes to ensure swift medical care can be provided in a combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 10:44
    VIRIN: 231208-F-HO927-1344
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
    This work, TCCC level 2 unlocked [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Shaw AFB
    TCCC
    Air Force
    20th FW

