U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kallysta Schrock, 20th Fighter Wing Medical Group public health technician, reports to medical providers on the patient's condition and location during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) Tier Two exercise at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 8, 2023. TCCC Tier two requires students to undertake medical care procedures within 13 minutes to ensure swift medical care can be provided in a combat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2023 Date Posted: 12.22.2023 10:44 Photo ID: 8179313 VIRIN: 231208-F-HO927-1344 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.04 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TCCC level 2 unlocked [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.