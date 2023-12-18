Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Representatives meet with General Nakasone to discuss FISA Section 702 at NSAH [Image 2 of 3]

    Representatives meet with General Nakasone to discuss FISA Section 702 at NSAH

    HI, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2023

    Photo by Member: 1819652 

    National Security Agency

    Congressional Representative Ed Case (HI-01) (left) and Representative Chris Stewart (UT-2) (right) meet with GEN Paul M. Nakasone, Commander, USCYBERCOM, Director, NSA/Chief, CSS at NSA/CSS Hawaii on 22 Feb, 2023. A topic of discussion was the decision to reauthorize FISA Section 702 before it expires at the end of the year. FISA Section 702 authorities allow the Agency to collect intelligence on some of the highest-priority foreign intelligence targets.

    Date Taken: 10.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 09:07
    Location: HI, US
    This work, Representatives meet with General Nakasone to discuss FISA Section 702 at NSAH [Image 3 of 3], by Member: 1819652, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

