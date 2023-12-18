Representatives meet with General Nakasone to discuss FISA Section 702 at NSAH

Congressional Representative Ed Case (HI-01) (left) and Representative Chris Stewart (UT-2) (right) meet with GEN Paul M. Nakasone, Commander, USCYBERCOM, Director, NSA/Chief, CSS at NSA/CSS Hawaii on 22 Feb, 2023. A topic of discussion was the decision to reauthorize FISA Section 702 before it expires at the end of the year. FISA Section 702 authorities allow the Agency to collect intelligence on some of the highest-priority foreign intelligence targets.

