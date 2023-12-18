A U.S. Airforce fixed-wing aircraft flies over the entrance to NSA/CSS Hawaii's historic Washington Wong Tunnel facility in Kunia, HI, on 31 October, 2023. Flight drills were taking place across the island of Oahu, providing multiple opportunities for the public to see (and hear) large aircraft at low altitudes.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2023 Date Posted: 12.22.2023 09:08 Photo ID: 8179116 VIRIN: 231031-D-CS423-1001 Resolution: 5335x3557 Size: 13.43 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flight Drills over NSA/CSS Hawaii's historic Washington Wong Tunnel [Image 3 of 3], by Member: 1819652, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.