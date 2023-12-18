Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flight Drills over NSA/CSS Hawaii's historic Washington Wong Tunnel [Image 1 of 3]

    Flight Drills over NSA/CSS Hawaii's historic Washington Wong Tunnel

    HI, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2023

    Photo by Member: 1819652 

    National Security Agency

    A U.S. Airforce fixed-wing aircraft flies over the entrance to NSA/CSS Hawaii's historic Washington Wong Tunnel facility in Kunia, HI, on 31 October, 2023. Flight drills were taking place across the island of Oahu, providing multiple opportunities for the public to see (and hear) large aircraft at low altitudes.

    Date Taken: 10.31.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 09:08
    Location: HI, US
    Hawaii

    Flight operations
    Hawaii
    U.S. Airforce
    NSAH
    Wong tunnel

