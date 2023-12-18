Clay Kaserne Soldiers earn Schuetzenschnur and German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge

On Dec. 4, 2023, 36 Soldiers received certificates and medals for earning the Schuetzenschnur or the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge during a special joint German American award ceremony
On hand to present the awards was (from right to left) U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander, Colonel David Mayfield, Bundeswehr Hesse State Command Deputy Chief of Staff, Lieutenant Colonel Bernd Lesemann, Sergeant Nathan Gatlin, Staff Sergeant Christopher Padilla and U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Command Sergeant Major Yves Pamphil.
(U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)
