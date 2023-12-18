Clay Kaserne Soldiers earn Schuetzenschnur and German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge

On Dec. 4, 2023, 36 Soldiers received certificates and medals for earning the Schuetzenschnur or the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge during a special joint German American award ceremony.



On hand to present the awards was (from right to left) U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander, Colonel David Mayfield, Hesse Regional Territorial State Command of the Bundeswehr, Command Deputy Chief of Staff Lieutenant Colonel Bernd Lesemann. , Sergeant Nathan Gatlin, Staff Sergeant Christopher Padilla and U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Command Sergeant Major Yves Pamphil.



Sgt. Gatlin and Staff Sergeant Padilla, both with the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force, mastered all disciplines required to earn the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge.



“The badge is a visible symbol of not only the exemplary Soldier skills needed to attain this honor, but also a symbol of the enduring partnership between our two nations,” said USAG Wiesbaden Commander Colonel David Mayfield.



(U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)

