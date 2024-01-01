Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Palau opening ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Palau opening ceremony

    KOROR, PALAU

    12.22.2023

    Photo by Seaman Justin Ontiveros 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, U.S. Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Senior Military Official for the Republic of Palau and the Honorable Uduch Sengebau Senior, Vice President of Palau, exchange gifts aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during the opening ceremony for the Palau mission stop as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Dec. 22, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Ontiveros)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 05:41
    Photo ID: 8179024
    VIRIN: 231222-N-VT331-1137
    Resolution: 3712x3712
    Size: 467.39 KB
    Location: KOROR, PW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Palau opening ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SN Justin Ontiveros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Palau opening ceremony
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Palau opening ceremony
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Palau opening ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    Opening ceremony
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1
    Pacific Partnership 24-1
    Pacific Partnership 24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT