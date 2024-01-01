Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Palau opening ceremony

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Gregory Huffman, U.S. Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Senior Military Official for the Republic of Palau, gives a speech aboard the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during the opening ceremony for the Palau mission stop as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1 Dec. 22, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Justin Ontiveros)

