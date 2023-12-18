Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay FY23 Hard Hat Award [Image 1 of 2]

    NSA Souda Bay FY23 Hard Hat Award

    GREECE

    12.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 20, 2023) Nikolaos Kokonas, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Public Works Department (PWD), receives the NAVFAC FY23 Hard Hat Award as the Construction Engineer of the Year from Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Riege, public works officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony on Dec. 20, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 03:40
    Photo ID: 8178981
    VIRIN: 231220-N-EM691-1014
    Resolution: 4360x2907
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay FY23 Hard Hat Award [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

