NSA Souda Bay FY23 Hard Hat Award

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 20, 2023) Nikolaos Kokonas, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Public Works Department (PWD), receives the NAVFAC FY23 Hard Hat Award as the Construction Engineer of the Year from Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Riege, public works officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony on Dec. 20, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen)

