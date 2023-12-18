NAVFAC Construction Engineer of the Year Recognized for Outstanding Achievements

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 20, 2023) Nikolaos Kokonas, Naval...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Delaney Jensen | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 20, 2023) Nikolaos Kokonas, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Public Works Department (PWD), receives the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) FY23 Hard Hat Award as the Construction Engineer of the Year from Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Riege, public works officer, NSA Souda Bay, during an awards ceremony joined virtually by the NAVFAC EURAFCENT headquarters team located in Naples, Italy on Dec. 20, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Delaney S. Jensen) see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT) recognized the 2022 NAVFAC Construction Engineer of the Year during a virtual ceremony Dec. 20, 2023.



Nikolaos (Nikos) Kokonas, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Public Works Department (PWD) was recognized by Capt. Rafi Miranda, NAVFAC EURAFCENT commanding officer, for exceptional contributions and unwavering dedication to his role in the Facility Engineering & Acquisition Division (FEAD) Project Management and Engineering (PM&E) Branch at PWD Souda Bay.



"I wanted to thank Nikos personally for everything that he does every day in support of our Sailors and the Navy mission," Miranda said. "We are fortunate to have him be part of this world-class organization. He personifies the culture of excellence we strive for while executing our mission of supporting the warfighter to ensure maritime superiority."



He was previously recognized by Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, NAVFAC commander and chief of Civil Engineers, during his recent NAVFAC All Hands.



"Nikos's nomination was a result of his exceptional performance in overseeing one of the most extensive construction portfolios managed by a single individual in the region," Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Riege, Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, public works officer, said. "His commitment is routinely acknowledged by supported commands and visitors from the Facility Engineering Command."



Kokonas manages a portfolio of 16 projects valued at over $21 million and demonstrates unparalleled excellence in the face of a demanding workload. His outstanding utilization of the Electronic Construction Management System in the EURAFCENT Area of Responsibility is noteworthy among his accomplishments.



"I have spent a significant amount of effort in making sure that the NSA Souda Bay construction contracts are properly managed, and that the Government's interests are safeguarded," Kokonas said. "It feels great to realize that these efforts are being acknowledged and recognized."



Kokonas's meticulous attention to detail and use of Primavera P6 for analyzing contractor baseline schedules, monthly updates, and time impact analyses set him apart as a leader in his field.



"This recognition is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the unwavering commitment to the mission and the consistently high performance exhibited by all the dedicated employees at PWD Souda Bay," Riege said. "I am grateful to have him here on the PWD Souda Bay team and recognizing his hard work today will pay dividends in the future."



These achievements were not unnoticed, as Kokonas was specifically acknowledged during a comprehensive assessment visit to Souda Bay in Sept. 2022.



"I feel grateful to all my colleagues and supervisors because without their unlimited help and support, I would not be able to achieve this level of performance," Kokonas said. "I feel both happy and proud for being a part of the NAVFAC team in general and the NSA Souda Bay PWD/FEAD team in particular."