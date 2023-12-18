Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFCENT Workshop Promotes Innovation [Image 15 of 15]

    AFCENT Workshop Promotes Innovation

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Porter 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    Lt. Col. Charles LeDeatte, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) deputy chief of staff and chief technology and data officer, speaks to Airmen during an innovation workshop at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 11, 2023. During the workshop, Airmen from grades E-1 to E-6, and O-1 to O-2, shared ideas and brainstormed ways Airmen at all levels can innovate in their units and while performing their day-to-day mission. The workshop supported Project Mercury’s aim to tap into the collective intelligence and creativity of Airmen at Shaw AFB, with a goal to drive positive change and progress by creating a collaborative space that addresses common challenges, promotes out-of-the-box thinking, builds a culture of innovation, and challenges the status quo to make a positive, novel change for an organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Porter)

