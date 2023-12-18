AFCENT Workshop Promotes Innovation

Chief Master Sgt. Katherine Grabham, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) and Combined Air Operations center command chief, speaks to Airmen during an innovation workshop at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Dec. 11, 2023. During the workshop, Airmen from grades E-1 to E-6, and O-1 to O-2, shared ideas and brainstormed ways Airmen at all levels can innovate in their units and while performing their day-to-day mission. The workshop supported Project Mercury’s aim to tap into the collective intelligence and creativity of Airmen at Shaw AFB, with a goal to drive positive change and progress by creating a collaborative space that addresses common challenges, promotes out-of-the-box thinking, builds a culture of innovation, and challenges the status quo to make a positive, novel change for an organization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Porter)

Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US