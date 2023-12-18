Sasebo City Assembly Visits CFAS

Yuji Matsunaga, a Master Labor Contractor employed by Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division Unit Sasebo, Japan, guides Sasebo City Assembly Base Affairs Special Committee representatives and Sasebo City officials on a tour of Maebata and Hario Shima Ordnance Facilities at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) Dec. 19, 2023. During their visit, the visitors toured CFAS headquarters, Akasaki Fuel Facility, and Maebata and Harioshima Ordnance Facilities to learn about how CFAS provides ordnance, fuel and logistic support to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

