    Sasebo City Assembly Visits CFAS [Image 5 of 9]

    Sasebo City Assembly Visits CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Quinton Lee 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Aki Nichols, public affairs officer at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and Francisco Santos, fuel director for CFAS, pose for a photo with Sasebo City Assembly Base Affairs Special Committee representatives and Sasebo City officials during a tour of Akasaki Fuel Facility at CFAS Dec. 19, 2023. During their visit, the visitors toured CFAS headquarters, Akasaki Fuel Facility, and Maebata and Harioshima Ordnance Facilities to learn about how CFAS provides ordnance, fuel and logistic support to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 02:10
    Photo ID: 8178915
    VIRIN: 231219-N-WS494-1029
    Resolution: 4167x2778
    Size: 939.17 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    This work, Sasebo City Assembly Visits CFAS [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Quinton Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

