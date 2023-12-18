Sasebo City Assembly Visits CFAS

Aki Nichols, public affairs officer at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), and Francisco Santos, fuel director for CFAS, pose for a photo with Sasebo City Assembly Base Affairs Special Committee representatives and Sasebo City officials during a tour of Akasaki Fuel Facility at CFAS Dec. 19, 2023. During their visit, the visitors toured CFAS headquarters, Akasaki Fuel Facility, and Maebata and Harioshima Ordnance Facilities to learn about how CFAS provides ordnance, fuel and logistic support to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Quinton A. Lee)

