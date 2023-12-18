231129-N-ND007-1003 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Nov. 29, 2023) Musician 3rd Class Bernadette Rocks is selected for advancement to her current rank. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Mary Fortino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 21:52
|Photo ID:
|8178770
|VIRIN:
|231129-N-ND007-1003
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|16.34 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Musician 3rd Class Bernadette Rocks Selected for Advancement [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Mary Fortino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT