Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Musician 3rd Class Bernadette Rocks Selected for Advancement [Image 1 of 4]

    Musician 3rd Class Bernadette Rocks Selected for Advancement

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mary Fortino 

    Navy Band Southeast

    231129-N-ND007-1001 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Nov. 29, 2023) Musician 3rd Class Bernadette Rocks is selected for advancement to her current rank. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Mary Fortino/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 21:52
    Photo ID: 8178768
    VIRIN: 231129-N-ND007-1001
    Resolution: 5800x4640
    Size: 12.17 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Musician 3rd Class Bernadette Rocks Selected for Advancement [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Mary Fortino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Musician 3rd Class Bernadette Rocks Selected for Advancement
    Musician 3rd Class Bernadette Rocks Selected for Advancement
    Musician 3rd Class Bernadette Rocks Selected for Advancement
    Musician 3rd Class Bernadette Rocks Selected for Advancement

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Region Southeast
    Navy Region Southeast Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT