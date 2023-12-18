U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 153, Marine Aircraft Group 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing and 4th Reconnaissance Battalion pose for a photo in Maui, Hawaii on Dec. 21, 2023. VMGR-153 supported the Toys for Tots mission by transporting personnel and toys to assist in delivering a message of joy and hope to children throughout the holiday season. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Clayton Baker)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2023 21:01
|Photo ID:
|8178744
|VIRIN:
|231221-M-VS122-1127
|Resolution:
|6311x4207
|Size:
|6.73 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMGR-153 supports Toys for Tots in Maui [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Clayton Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
